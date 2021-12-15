Connect with us

The pump price for a litre of petrol in Kisumu was capped at Sh130.12, diesel Sh111.30 and kerosene Sh104.26/FILE

FUEL PRICES

Fuel prices for review period lapsing Jan 14 to remain unchanged: EPRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has kept fuel prices unchanged for the month-long monitoring period ending on January 14 despite increased landed cost of imported fuels.

EPRA Director General Kiptoo Bargoria, while announcing the decision on Tuesday, said the maximum pump price for a litre of Super Petrol will be Sh129.72, Sh110.60 for Diesel and Sh103.54 for Kerosene.

The regulator said the retention of prices fixed since the October-November adjustment was informed by the use of the fuel subsidy fund to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices.

He said without the fund, pump prices would have increased significantly with a litre of super petrol costing Sh18.32 more, diesel Sh21.89 and kerosene Sh23.53 more.

In Mombasa, the maximum pump price for a litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene was capped at Sh127.46, Sh108.36  and Sh101.29 respectively.

The pump price for a litre of petrol in Kisumu was capped at Sh130.12, diesel Sh111.30 and kerosene Sh104.26.

