Capital News
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta/FILE/PSCU

Capital Health

First Lady to award nurses, midwives at Beyond Zero Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was Friday scheduled to award nurses and midwives in recognition for their efforts in ensuring access to primary healthcare in the country.  

The award ceremony will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where the Beyond Zero Coordinator Angella Langat presided over a ceremony to light up the iconic building on Wednesday to honour nurses and midwives for playing a leading role in promoting primary healthcare in the country.

Speaking during the colourful event that served as a precursor to the 2021 Beyond Zero Summit,  Langat thanked the healthcare workers for their selfless service to Kenyans especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On the 3rd of December, Her Excellency Margaret Kenyatta, the First Lady of the Republic of Kenya will host the 2021 Beyond Zero Summit. During this summit whose theme is ‘Increasing Investments for Primary Healthcare’, Her Excellency will award nurses and midwives for their efforts in delivering primary health services.

“Today, Beyond Zero lights up KICC to honour all nurses and midwives across our country. We say thank you for your commitment, we say thank you for your compassion, we say thank you for your care,” the Beyond Zero Coordinator said.

May be an image of 13 people, people standing and outdoors

The award ceremony will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where the Beyond Zero Coordinator Angella Langat presided over a ceremony to light up the iconic building on Wednesday to honour nurses and midwives for playing a leading role in promoting primary healthcare in the country/PSCU

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is expected to present the Beyond Zero health awards to finalists at the Summit in recognition of their frontline role in the provision of primary healthcare and contribution towards the achievement of the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This year’s Summit, which is the second to be held under the aegis of the Beyond Zero Initiative, will focus on primary healthcare as the cornerstone of UHC and the first point of contact for most patients.

