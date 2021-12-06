Connect with us

Capital News

Kenya

Families say 6 dead in Njoro after consuming poisonous liquor but authorities insist natural causes

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Dec 6 – Six people died in Njoro, Nakuru county Monday after consuming liquor suspected to have been poisonous.

Local authorities said an investigation had been launched to establish the exact cause of the deaths, with other reports indicating that the people may have been poisoned.

While family members insist the six died after consuming illicit liquor believed to have been poisonous, Nakuru County Deputy County Commander Joseph Tanui refuted the claims.

“Four people died not from alcohol and confirmation from hospital show they died from poisoning but not from alcohol. They died from different issues, two had breathing complications while the rest two had died of poison,” Tanui said.
Families of the victims who spoke to Capital FM news, however, said their kin consumed the alcohol at the weekend.
“I came home in the evening and found my son lying on the couch and I didn’t actually talk to him. I took a bed cover and covered him and went to sleep. In the morning when I woke him up, he wasn’t responding. I called my neighbors who confirmed that he was no more,” said Francis Mungai who lost a son.

Mungai said he later reported the matter to the nearest police station.

“What surprised us is that he has never complained of any illness even when he is so drunk. When I left him in the morning he was doing well,” he said.

Witness accounts show that some of the victims complained of headaches and blurry vision before they were rushed to hospital.

Harriet Ayuma, a sister to John Amati who also died said his brother vomited after consuming a glass.

She said Amati had complained of stomachache during the day and proceeded to take himself to the hospital but unfortunately, he did not make it.

“When I went to the hospital, he was already dead and taken to the mortuary. Prior to taking the liquor, he was healthy because the previous day had reported to work,” she said.

Residents of Njoro have called on the government to crack down on illicit liquor which they say has become a menace in the region.

