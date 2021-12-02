EACC objects Mutunga’s nomination as Nairobi DG, cites money laundering case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 2 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has objected to the nomination of Paul Mutunga Mutungi as Governor Anne Kananu’s deputy, citing a 2019 money laundering case he was involved in.

Through a letter addressed to the County Assembly, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak contested Mutunga’s suitability saying a 2019 graft case related to money laundering was still pending in court.

“The commission wishes to bring to your attention that the nominee was charged in Milimani Anti- Court, file number ACC8/2019 with corruption offences committed in Nairobi County Government,” read the letter dated November 29.

The letter came barely a week after Mutunga’s name was accepted by 89 Members of the County Assembly after a vetting exercise led by a 10-member select committee on appointments, which was chaired by Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura.

Mbarak revealed that Mutunga was also facing other charges including unlawful acquisition of public property and therefore he was not fit for the position.

“The offences committed include money laundering contrary to Section 3 as read with Section 16(1)(a) of the proceeds of crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2009, and Conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption contrary to Section 47A(3) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No.3 of 2003,” he said.

The commission asked the County Assembly and Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu to reconsider the nomination and select a different candidate who would “uphold high standards of integrity and ethical conduct while discharging public duty”.

“The County Assembly is considering Mutunga’s nomination without any reference to the commission regarding his integrity suitability pursuant to Chapter Six of the Constitution .It is in this regard, the commission objects to the nomination of Mr. Mutunga as the Deputy Governor and advises the Assembly and Governor to reconsider the nomination,” Mbarak added.

The letter was copied to Governor Kananu and County Assembly Acting Clerk Adah Onyango.