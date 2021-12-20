Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Emirates Airline said Monday that all customers from Kenya will not be accepted to travel during the period of the ban which took effect at 10.30hrs Local Time in Dubai (9.30am in Kenya)/FILE

Africa

Dubai effects a 48-hour suspension on Kenyan flights

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Flights from Kenya to Dubai have been temporarily suspended for 48 hours following a directive by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA).

The Emirates Airline said Monday that all customers from Kenya will not be accepted to travel during the period of the ban which took effect at 10.30hrs Local Time in Dubai (9.30am in Kenya).

“As per directive from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements to the emirate of Dubai from any point in the Republic of Kenya are temporarily suspended for 48 hours effective from 20 December 2021 at 10.30hrs Local Time Dubai. Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time,” the Emirates said.

The airline however, said that outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected.

While expressing its regrets over the inconveniences caused by the directive, the Emirates Airline asked its customers to hold onto their travel documents until the temporal flight cancellation is lifted.

“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” they added.

While the reason for the cancellation was not clear, the move follows the suspension of flights from other African countries following the detection of new Omicron variant.

This move is a setback to Kenya’s tourism sector which had began recovery following the lifting of nationwide curfew, lockdowns and other restrictions in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya confirmed the presence of the first-spreading but less fatal variant on December 15 when the Health Ministry reported three cases of the Omicron variant from three travelers from South Africa; two Kenyans, and a South African national.

On October 15, UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority announced suspensions of entry for travelers from the Republic of the Congo, and tightening of travel restrictions on a number of countries, starting December 17, at 8am.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH picks 9 Omicron lineages, 27 tested samples matched to the variant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed the existence of 9 lineages of the new Omicron COVID-19 with twenty-seven...

2 days ago

World

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson’s new virus curbs

London (AFP), Dec 14 – Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister...

6 days ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records surge in COVID-19 cases with 11.5pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has raised concerns over increased COVID-19 cases in the country, amid global fears of the...

6 days ago

Capital Health

MoH urges caution as COVID positivity rate exceeds 5pc containment threshold

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has raised concern over the rising COVID-19 positivity rate in the country over a week-long...

6 days ago

Kenya

Yaya Centre: No covid Vaccination, No entry!

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14-Unvaccinated people will no longer have access to Yaya Centre shopping mall in Nairobi from December 21 as more businesses tighten...

6 days ago

CONTAINMENT RULES

First Omicron death reported in the UK as variant spreads to over 70 countries

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – The UK has reported an Omicron death, the first in the world from the COVID-19 variant that has spread...

7 days ago

Capital Health

UN chief in self-isolation after contact with COVID-positive person

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for...

December 8, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya receives 4.2 million Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines from Germany govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Kenya has received an additional 4.2 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses. The vaccines donated by the Government...

December 7, 2021