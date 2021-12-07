Diplomat seeking top PSC job questioned on commitment to regional diversity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Kenya’s Ambassador to Cuba faced the House departmental committee on security as the Peter Mwathi-led team commenced a vetting exercise to consider President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee for the position of Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairperson.

Amb Anthony Mwaniki was asked to outline his vision for the commission tasked with the management of the public service including establishment of offices in the public sector and appointment and/or confirmation of person to act in the said offices.

Members of the committee also asked specific measure he would put in place to ensure there is regional diversity in the PSC which has been cited as an issue of concern in the past.

“I will ensure that the public service of this country shows the face of Kenyans. The commission might not show diversity due to its numbers (commissioners), but the broader entity will show diversity. I intend to go by the constitution of Kenya to enable this,” said Mwaniki.

The committee made reference to a report tabled by the Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, tabled before the House on December 1, which indicated over a half of employment slots in State-run institutions were occupied by individuals from a single ethnic group.

He promised to institute changes within six months in his tenure by reviewing current governing policies in public service.

Mwaniki pledged to create strong human resource systems and reintroduce a Performance Management System.

“There has been apathy because people are doing their best and not being rewarded others are doing the worst are not getting sanctions. Low morale is crippling back, and I will eliminate that,” said Mwaniki.

Kitui Central Member of Parliament Makali Muli questioned how the PSC nominee will manage to enforce measures to push for welfare of the youth given that if approved, he will take charge of the commission aged 60.

“You are turning 60 years; we expect you to be retiring not taking up a new position. What motivation do you have that you want to continue and not creating space for the youth?” asked Mulu.

In response, Mwaniki stated that he will embolden human resource in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres to ensure skills are impacted to the youth as well as empower digital hubs across the country.

The Kenyan envoy to Cuba decried unsustainable interventions conceptualized by government to empower the youths citing the Kazi Mtaani program as an example.

“I still have youth in my blood though am not a youth anymore. I know what needs to be done for the youth. The elephant in the room is the youth and I will ensure digital hubs are expanded and TVETs are empowered,” Mwaniki stated.

Mwaniki boasted of a clean slate when it comes to corruption telling members he had been cleared by the court in both the Tokyo Embassy Scandal and Laico Regency scandal.

In 2009, he was appointed to lead a team to Tokyo in procuring the embassy and ambassador’s residence in the capital of Japan at a price of Sh1.4 billion. The public prosecutor’s office however faulted the conduct of procuring the residence for failing to involve the ministerial tender committee in approving the purchase.

Mwaniki, who has served as a civil servant for 37 years told lawmakers that he is competent enough to oversee PSC operations saying the challenges in the sector are recurring and they require sustainable solutions.

The departmental committee is expected to complete its report on the approval hearing on Thursday, December 16, with the House, which is on recess, expected to hold a special sitting to adopt orb reject the report.

Twelve candidates had been shortlisted for the position out of which President Kenyatta picked Mwaniki as his sole nominee.

PSC Vice Chairperson Charity Kisotu and former Special Programmes PS Mahboub Mohammed Maalim are among those shortlisted.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the post vacant on August 24 following the death of Stephen Kirogo on May 14.