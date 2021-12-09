DCI’s KRA unit looking for Mary Wambui, Purity Njoki after dramatic escape from Weston hotel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have intensified the hunt for directors of Purma Holdings.

This follows a dramatic escape from Weston Hotel in Nairobi last night where detectives had laid wait.

“We are looking for the two after they escaped from the hotel last night,” a senior detective at the unit said.

UPDATE: Purma Holdings Directors Escape at City Hotel 2 directors of Purma Holdings Limited being sought over Kshs. 2.2 billion tax evasion court case, this evening escaped a police dragnet at a local city hotel where they were residing. — Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) December 8, 2021

The two directors of Purma Holdings are wanted following a warrant of arrest issued against them in a Sh2.2 billion tax evasion case.

The warrant on the two was issued after they failed to appear in the Anti-Corruption Court to answer 8 counts of “knowingly and unlawfully omitting taxes due in the Income Tax returns submitted to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes between 2014-2016.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was not immediately clear how the two managed to escape from the hotel despite the presence of detectives who had been waiting to arrest them.