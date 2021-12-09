Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Detectives said they recovered these two bags which had documents, cash and other valuables believed to be long to Mary Wambui and Purity Njoki during night search at Weston Hotel in Nairobi. /KRA.

Kenya

DCI’s KRA unit looking for Mary Wambui, Purity Njoki after dramatic escape from Weston hotel

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have intensified the hunt for directors of Purma Holdings.

This follows a dramatic escape from Weston Hotel in Nairobi last night where detectives had laid wait.

“We are looking for the two after they escaped from the hotel last night,” a senior detective at the unit said.

The two directors of Purma Holdings are wanted following a warrant of arrest issued against them in a Sh2.2 billion tax evasion case.

The warrant on the two was issued after they failed to appear in the Anti-Corruption Court to answer 8 counts of “knowingly and unlawfully omitting taxes due in the Income Tax returns submitted to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes between 2014-2016.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It was not immediately clear how the two managed to escape from the hotel despite the presence of detectives who had been waiting to arrest them.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Warrants of arrest out against Purma Holding Ltd directors in Sh2.2bn tax evasion case

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 6 – Warrants of arrest were issued Monday against two directors of Purma Holdings limited for failing to appear in court and...

3 days ago

County News

Kananu moves to court to block impending arrest over unremitted taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29 – Acting Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has moved to court to stop her intended arrest by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)...

October 29, 2021

business

KRA to celebrate compliant individuals and businesses at the 2021 Taxpayers’ Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will recognise and celebrate tax-compliant businesses and individuals in a virtual event on 29th October...

October 27, 2021

E-CITIZEN

President Kenyatta say e-citizen has helped enhance efficiency

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has linked improved efficiency in public service to the successful migration of 350 government services to...

October 21, 2021

REVENUE SHARING

CoG protests proposed retention of county revenue allocation at Sh370bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13 – The Council of Governors has rejected a proposal by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) to retain the revenue...

October 13, 2021

County News

Police dismiss assault claims by activist Boniface Mwangi

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has dismissed claims that General Service Unit (GSU) officers assaulted activist Boniface Mwangi during a...

October 9, 2021

Fifth Estate

Tax Summit – a bedrock of transformative ideas in tax administration

In every jurisdiction world over, tax administration squarely fits the profile of  a matter of national and public interest. It is a subject that...

October 9, 2021

business

KRA to contest invalidation of minimum tax at appellate court

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – The row over the implementation of the minimum tax will now play out at the Court of Appeal after...

September 20, 2021