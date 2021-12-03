CS Juma orders KPLC to repair and reinstall 10,000 faulty transformers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma on Friday directed Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) to repair 10,000 faulty transformers in Nairobi’s Roysambu area.

She was speaking during a tour of the Roysambu and Ruiru in Nairobi, where there have been frequent electricity outages in what KPLC has blamed on faulty transformers.

The Energy CS stated that she will be receiving a plan for the repair by Monday.

“Looking at the entire energy sector, transformers are key in that chain of providing energy to Kenyans,and we are going to look at that system from end to end,” CS Juma started.

Juma also warned staff at the electricity utility supplier against using their positions to engage in graft related activities.

“I have issues around procurement, as you know we have 59 officers being looked at because they were involved with this function of procurement,” the Energy CS noted.

Electricity consumers in the area have been lamenting over the frequent power outages saying they are causing disruptions and huge losses to businesses and destroying home electronics.

Kenya Power employees and their spouses have been thrown into panic after they were ordered to present their official financial and asset records as part of an ongoing lifestyle audit aimed at curbing fraud at the State-run utility.