Covid Vaccination Centres to open till late during festive season

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that all public and private vaccination centres will remain open until late during the entire festive period.

He made the announcement Sunday when also acknowledged that the country is well on its way to achieving the vaccination target of 10 million people by December 31.

The Ministry of Health said that a total of 9.6 million vaccines had so far been administered across the country by December 26. Of these, 5.6 million were first doses while those fully vaccinated were 3.9 million.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8 per cent.

The Ministry of Health on Saturday issued updated guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination in the country, where Acting Director-General Patrick Amoth approved the use of booster shots for individuals who have completed the primary COVID-19 vaccination series.

“After review of the covid-19 situation in the country, it is now necessary for those who have completed the primary vaccinations to get another dose of “either AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, 6 moths after the completion of the primary series,” he advised.

In the updated regulations, Dr Amoth says pregnant women should be offered either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at any gestational age, at first antenatal care clinic or at first contact with health services.

Meanwhile, the country’s national positivity rate stood at 35 percent Sunday after 1,196 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,415 tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 704 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 18,696 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

18 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 12 of them on ventilatory support while 6 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 139 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 133 of them are in the general wards. Six patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).