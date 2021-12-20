Counties to seek expert opinion on proposed extension of MES contracts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – County governments will seek an expert opinion of the continued engagement of county-run hospitals in a national government initiated project dubbed the Managed Equipment Service (MES).

The seven-year project rolled out in 2015 is expected to come to and end between December 2021 and May 2023 when contracts signed by various counties will lapse.

A MES review committee proposed a three-year extension in a report considered by the Council of Governors during a full council meeting on Monday.

More to follow…