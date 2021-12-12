Kenya
Cost of energy to reduce by 30 percent in two tranches from December, President Kenyatta says.
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has not given up on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). In his address at the Jamhuri...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- Kenya celebrated the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations in a colourful event held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi. The ceremony...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12- President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived at the Uhuru Gardens in full military regalia Sunday, to lead Kenyans in the 58th Jamhuri...
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Dec 10 — Kenya and Tanzania on Friday signed eight bilateral pacts on the last day of President Kenyatta’s two-day...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – On December 7, 2021 Kenyans woke up to disturbing news of a policeman who went berserk, shot his wife...
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 10 – Kenya and Qatar are in talks that could see Kenyan security agents deployed to Doha to help secure the...
NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – A police officer committed suicide in Mombasa Thursday, citing stress and debts amounting to Sh81,000 which he was not...
KISII, Kenya Dec 9 – Women are responsible for a disproportionate amount of care work across the globe because of a lack of investment...