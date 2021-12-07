CJ Koome named Madan Prize Laureate for role in defending children’s rights

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has been named the 2021 C.B. Madan Prize Laureate in recognition of her efforts in defending the rights of children and vulnerable persons in the society.

Koome was named the ninth recipient of the award on Tuesday at a ceremony graced by Justice Mohammed Ibrahim of the Supreme Court among other senior judges at a ceremony hosted by Dr Vincent Ogutu, the Vice-Chancellor Designate of Strathmore University.

In her acceptance speech, CJ Koome pledged to continue championing justice saying she “will continue to court Justice and to seek it as a life companion with whom I discharge my God ordained purpose as the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.”

“Following in the footsteps of the esteemed past recipients of this Award, and most notably of the distinguished jurist after whom the Award is named, Justice C. B. Madan, is of exceptional meaning and value,” she stated.

The President of the Supreme Court said her dedication to the legal profession was informed by compassion for vulnerable people adding that in doing so, she leaders with her heart.

“I thank and share the heartwarming spirit of this Award with others who have dedicated their lives to pursuing social justice and the advancement of the rights of the vulnerable in the society. Leading with “compassion,” which is what has always driven my work, has the potential to transform the way people engage with one another.”

She challenged those in the legal profession to be “Agents of Justice” while making reference to her agenda as Head of the Judiciary themed Social Transformation Through Access to Justice.

CJ Koome termed law as an effective tool in protecting and advancing the interests of marginalized groups and the most vulnerable.

“This is what informed my activism and lawyering in my days in private practice and at FIDA –Kenya in the 1990s where we harnessed the normative power of the law to fight for the protection of women’s rights.”