Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba noted that the decision was arrived at after the broadcasters failed to comply with respective license offers within the offer period as prescribed by the Authority and in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998/FILE

Top stories

CA issues revocation notices to over 80 radio, TV stations

SUSAN NYAWIRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – The Communications Authority (CA) has commenced regulatory actions against some broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service licences for failure to comply with the requirements.

Capital FM, NRG Radio, One FM,  Mbaitu FM are among 80 radio frequencies that have been given notice of cancellation of licenses by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

In a notice dated December 22, CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba noted that the decision was arrived at after the broadcasters failed to comply with respective license offers within the offer period as prescribed by the Authority and in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

The Act provides that a transition period for broadcasting permits granted by the Government to the licensing regime administered by the Authority.

The Authority further said that failure to comply with licensing requirements as notified in writing to each broadcaster and applicants listed in the notice within 30 days will imply that the affected party is no longer interested in providing the said broadcasting services.

“…and as such, the Authority shall proceed to revoke the assigned FM frequency(s) and shut down the associated broadcasting services without further reference to the broadcaster or the applicant,” the notice read.

CA is the regulatory authority for the ICT industry with responsibilities in telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting and postal/courier services.

The Authority is also responsible for managing the country’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Pastor Nganga’s Sasa TV banned from live broadcast for 6 months over lewd content

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – Sasa TV that is owned by controversial televangelist James Nga’nga has been banned from live broadcasts for six months...

December 5, 2021

Kenya

Chiloba formally takes over as CA Director General

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 -Ezra Chiloba has formally taken over as the new Director General of the Communications Authority (CA). Chiloba took over Monday...

October 4, 2021

Kenya

Chiloba’s new appointment touches raw nerves

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – The appointment of former electoral commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba to head the Communications Authority (CA) touched off...

September 29, 2021

Kenya

Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba named CA Director General

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Former electoral commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba has been appointed the new Director General of the Communications Authority...

September 28, 2021