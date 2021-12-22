CA issues revocation notices to over 80 radio, TV stations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – The Communications Authority (CA) has commenced regulatory actions against some broadcasters and applicants of broadcasting service licences for failure to comply with the requirements.

Capital FM, NRG Radio, One FM, Mbaitu FM are among 80 radio frequencies that have been given notice of cancellation of licenses by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

In a notice dated December 22, CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba noted that the decision was arrived at after the broadcasters failed to comply with respective license offers within the offer period as prescribed by the Authority and in accordance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.

The Act provides that a transition period for broadcasting permits granted by the Government to the licensing regime administered by the Authority.

The Authority further said that failure to comply with licensing requirements as notified in writing to each broadcaster and applicants listed in the notice within 30 days will imply that the affected party is no longer interested in providing the said broadcasting services.

“…and as such, the Authority shall proceed to revoke the assigned FM frequency(s) and shut down the associated broadcasting services without further reference to the broadcaster or the applicant,” the notice read.

CA is the regulatory authority for the ICT industry with responsibilities in telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting and postal/courier services.

The Authority is also responsible for managing the country’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources.