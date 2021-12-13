Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Antony Blinken arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta

Focus on China

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

Published

Jakarta (AFP), Dec 13 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where he will outline Washington’s policy on the Indo-Pacific, a key US-China battleground.

Arriving from Britain after a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting dominated by tensions with Russia, Blinken will highlight what his administration says is the importance of Southeast Asia in US foreign policy.

Later Monday, he will meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and on Tuesday will deliver an address on the “US approach to the Indo-Pacific”.

US President Joe Biden’s strategy does not differ fundamentally from that of former president Donald Trump’s government — insisting that the region should remain free and open in the face of rising Chinese aggression.

But Biden’s team has put a heavier emphasis on building alliances to counter Beijing, after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Trump era.

After Indonesia, Blinken heads to Malaysia and Thailand.

In his meetings, he will “focus on strengthening the regional security infrastructure in response to PRC bullying in the South China Sea,” Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, told reporters ahead of the trip, using the abbreviation for the People’s Republic of China.

“We oppose any actions by the People’s Republic of China or any other actor designed to destabilise the region,” Kritenbrink said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tensions have been stoked by Beijing’s claims to almost all of the South China Sea, which overlap with those of several Southeast Asian states.

Blinken also plans to address the worsening crisis in Myanmar, which has been in chaos since a military coup in February.

He has said China poses “the biggest geopolitical test” of the century but is seeking to walk a fine line between competition and confrontation.

Relations have nevertheless soured in recent years particularly over democratic, self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its territory and has vowed to retake one day, by force if necessary.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Biden declares major disaster in Kentucky after tornadoes kill dozens

Mayfield (United States) (AFP), Dec 11 – US emergency workers searched Sunday for survivors of ferocious tornadoes that killed dozens of people across several...

2 hours ago

Fifth Estate

West’s Olympics diplomatic boycott is self-indicting

On December 8, the United Kingdom and Australia joined the United States in saying they would not send government officials to the Beijing 2022...

2 days ago

Politics

China brands US democracy ‘weapon of mass destruction’

Beijing, China, Dec 11 – China branded US democracy a “weapon of mass destruction” on Saturday, following the US-organised Summit for Democracy which aimed...

2 days ago

World

China warns Olympic diplomatic boycott nations as France rebuffs US campaign

Beijing (AFP), Dec 9 – China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would “pay the price” for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022...

4 days ago

Kenya

Biden nominates Margaret Whitman as America’s ambassador to Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9-US President Joe Biden has nominated former Hewlett Packard (HP) Chief Executive Officer and president Margaret Whitman who is popularly known...

4 days ago

Politics

No love lost between Biden and Putin

Paris, France, Dec 7 – As Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin face off in a video call Tuesday over a Russian military build-up on...

6 days ago

Africa

China rolls out major programs to strengthen cooperation with Africa under FOCAC

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 5 – China has rolled out major programs in Africa as part of its continuous efforts to strengthen its cooperation with...

December 5, 2021

World

Biden-Putin talks set for Tuesday amid Ukraine tension

Moscow (AFP), Dec 5 – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will hold talks by video conference on Tuesday, the...

December 5, 2021