Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Meg Whitman, then Quibi CEO, speaks about the short-form video streaming service for mobile Quibi during a keynote address January 8, 2020 at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

Kenya

Biden nominates Margaret Whitman as America’s ambassador to Kenya

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9-US President Joe Biden has nominated former Hewlett Packard (HP) Chief Executive Officer and president Margaret Whitman is popularly known as Meg as America’s ambassador to Kenya.

Whitman is listed as a major donor to Biden’s campaign having contributed $500,000 to his victory fund last year, according to reports in CNBC which describes her as a “big money political donor.”

Once the nomination is confirmed, Whitman will replace Kyle McCarter who served under the tenure of former president Donald Trump. He left in January this year.

Whitman is a Member of the Board of Procter & Gamble and General Motors, and National Board Chair at Teach for America.

She is also listed as having supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race against Donald Trump.

The former tech executive has also been politically active for years having ran in 2010 as a Republican for governor in California but lost to Democrat Jerry Brown.

Whitman spent decades in high-level corporate roles as she is the former CEO of Quibi, a streaming content platform for mobile devices.

She has held senior leadership positions at Hasbro, Stride Rite Corporation and the Walt Disney Corporation, and she is a former partner at Bain and Co.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Whitman received a B.A. from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

Among numerous honors, Meg has been inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame and the U.S. Business Hall of Fame.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Uhuru releases new GSU officers after 9-month training

Serve with courage, integrity and discipline, President Kenyatta tasks new GSU officers NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has tasked new General...

19 hours ago

Capital Health

UN chief in self-isolation after contact with COVID-positive person

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been in self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for...

22 hours ago

crime

Wash Wash! Korean loses Sh2.9mn to fake Gold dealers in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Koren national Sh2.9 million in a fake gold scam. The...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Mount Kenya tycoons to endorse Raila ahead of his big day

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Tycoons from Mt Kenya will endorse Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga Wednesday, as their preferred candidate to...

24 hours ago

Politics

No love lost between Biden and Putin

Paris, France, Dec 7 – As Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin face off in a video call Tuesday over a Russian military build-up on...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto: I know they’re forming tribal parties to whip up emotions

LAIKIPIA, Kenya Dec 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has warned of a scheme to form small tribal parties by his competitors. Ruto said his...

2 days ago

Kenya

Violent chaos in Kabete after cop killed his wife, 6 others before committing suicide

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 7 – Chaos erupted in Kabete, Nairobi Tuesday following the killing of six people by a police officer. The officer attached...

2 days ago

Kenya

Notorious ‘Katombi’ gang leader shot dead by DCI in Starehe, Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 7 – A leader of a notorious criminal gang known as ‘Katombi’ has been shot dead in Nairobi’s Starehe area. The...

2 days ago