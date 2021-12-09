Biden nominates Margaret Whitman as America’s ambassador to Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9-US President Joe Biden has nominated former Hewlett Packard (HP) Chief Executive Officer and president Margaret Whitman is popularly known as Meg as America’s ambassador to Kenya.

Whitman is listed as a major donor to Biden’s campaign having contributed $500,000 to his victory fund last year, according to reports in CNBC which describes her as a “big money political donor.”

Once the nomination is confirmed, Whitman will replace Kyle McCarter who served under the tenure of former president Donald Trump. He left in January this year.

Whitman is a Member of the Board of Procter & Gamble and General Motors, and National Board Chair at Teach for America.

She is also listed as having supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 race against Donald Trump.

The former tech executive has also been politically active for years having ran in 2010 as a Republican for governor in California but lost to Democrat Jerry Brown.

Whitman spent decades in high-level corporate roles as she is the former CEO of Quibi, a streaming content platform for mobile devices.

She has held senior leadership positions at Hasbro, Stride Rite Corporation and the Walt Disney Corporation, and she is a former partner at Bain and Co.

Whitman received a B.A. from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Harvard University.

Among numerous honors, Meg has been inducted into the Bay Area Business Hall of Fame and the U.S. Business Hall of Fame.