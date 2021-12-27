Be warned! Marauding hyenas in Witeithie, Kiambu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – A man was mauled by a pack of Hyenas in Witeithie Kiambu on Monday morning, sending panic in the area.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the 29-year-old man was mauled to death by the cackle of about 20 hyenas within Kamuthi area on his way home from Komu quarry.

The victim’s counterpart narrowly escaped by the skin of his teeth.

A multi-agency team of personnel from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the police were dispatched to the area to track down the dangerous animals.

“CAUTION!!! The DCI wishes to caution members of the public living in Witeithie area of Juja, Kiambu County of a roaming Cackle of Hyenas that is already causing deadly attacks on the residents,” the DCI warned

