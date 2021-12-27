Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/FILE/CFM

Kenya

Avoid mass parties, Kagwe warns as COVID positivity rate soars to 37.6pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 27 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned against mass parties during the festive season following increased COVID-19 infections.

The cases have risen sharply since the beginning of December, with 37.6 per cent positivity rate recorded Monday.

“Even as we continue to enjoy the festivities, let us remain cautious and vigilant as we are still in the midst of a pandemic. Where possible, I would like to urge Kenyans, not to engage in mass parties, but if they have to, do it outdoors and observe the Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidelines and protocols,” Kagwe said in his daily COVID-19 update Monday.

He urged Kenyans not to ‘let the festivities to usher in the New Year, be the reason that the country’s hospitals get overwhelmed and schools fail to open.

“Let us not relent in the fight against this unseen enemy. Like I always say, if you treat this disease normally it will treat you abnormally,” Kagwe said when he announced a record 37.6 per cent positivity rate.

He further cautioned all restaurants and public places against admitting persons who have not been vaccinated.

Kagwe advised unvaccinated people must take the jab if they have to engage in outdoor activities.

1,596 people tested positive for the disease Monday, from a sample size of 4,242 tested on Sunday.

Several restaurants and malls, particularly in the capital Nairobi have started implementing a government directive to entry to unvaccinated people.

