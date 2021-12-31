Connect with us

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli addressing the a rally during the Bukhungu II Convention held on December 31, 2021 when elders endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency in the August 2022 election.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Atwoli roots for Raila saying: The Luhya nation will not gamble in the 2022 election

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has declared that the Luyha votes will not be subjected to a gamble in the August 2022 General Election.

Atwoli spoke Friday at the Bukhungu II Convention which he hosted for elders to endorse Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga who is seeking the presidency under the Azimio La Umoja initiative.

“Our vote will go to Azimio [La Umoja] and we will not play with our vote. Our vote is not a gamble.We are in Azimio and Raila,” said Atwoli in reference to calls to have the region support the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) that brings together former National Super Alliance (NASA) principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) as well as KANU’S Gideon Moi.

ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Bukhungu Stadium convention organised by COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli on December 31, 2021.

Atwoli chided Mudavadi and his Wetangula for dismissing his authority and control of the Luhya vote.

“Many people have said we can’t organize a meeting for the Luyha people. I want to thank you for coming in numbers and showing support for the Azimio Movement,” Atwoli said.

The Bukhungu convention that was attended by Several politicians, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other government officials was an endorsement to Odinga by elders from various communities in Western Kenya.

“We the elders of the Western region, noting that the country is geared towards a political transition, we, therefore, resolve and direct that the region shall be part of the Azimio La Umoja under the leadership of Raila Odinga,” the elders said in a statement read out by Peter Ludama.

During the meeting, Several MPs and MCAs ditched Ford Kenya and Amani National Congress (ANC) party for Odinga’s ODM, vowing to support his presidential bid.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula was among the leaders who vowed to support Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja after ditching the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) this being a blow to Mudavadi.

Savula said he will, however, seek the Kakamega gubernatorial dear on Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC).

“I have moved from today to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja,” he said during Friday’s Bukhungu stadium convention, “I am now supporting Raila for President.”

ANC MPs Oku Kaunya and Godfrey Osotsi and 23 party MCAs from Kakamega County officially join our party. Jubilee’s Emmanuel Wangwe (the Majority Whip in the NA) says he will defend his Navakholo seat on ODM Party Ticket.

