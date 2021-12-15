Connect with us

L-R: Justices Imaana Laibuta, Fatuma Sichale and Msagha Mbogholi Wednesday said the court will make a ruling on April 1, 2022/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Appeal court stays Kinoti’s arrest warrant, final verdict on April 1

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 15 – The Court of Appeal has stayed an arrest warrant issued against Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti pending a ruling on application he filed contesting the order.

Justices Imaana Laibuta, Fatuma Sichale and Msagha Mbogholi Wednesday said the court will make a ruling on April 1, 2022.

Kinoti moved to the court contesting Justice Antony Mrima’s order delivered on November 29 after weeks of intense litigation processes which yielded another order on Tuesday directing Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to effect the arrest.

In an application filed by city lawyer Cecil Miller, Kinoti had sought orders quashing his four-month jail term for refusing to return businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s guns after he was ordered to do so by the High Court.

“The learned judge refused to consider the Applicant’s evidence based on the basis the issue was Res Judicata, effective denied the applicant a fair hearing and arrived at a finding contrary to the weight of evidence,” Kinoti stated in his affidavit.

He argued that the High Court refused to listen to his side of the story, arguing that he was not the custodian of Jimi Wanjigi’s firearms, and that the Firearms Licensing Board should have been questioned.

In the affidavit signed by advocate Lilian Amere Machio, Kinoti claimed that he was apprehensive that the continued harassment against him will not stop unless the court grants the orders sought in his application dated November 30.

Wanjigi, Irene Wanjigi, Mutyambai, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Attorney General Kihara Kariuki were listed as respondents in the petition.

The matter stems from a November 18, ruling where the court sentenced Kinoti to four months imprisonment for disobedience of orders issued in June 2019 requiring him to release to Wanjigi’s seven firearms and ammunition.

The guns were taken away from Wanjigi’s house in Muthaiga during a raid in 2017.

