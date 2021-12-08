Connect with us

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Kenya

Any aspirant fundraising after December 9 will be locked out of 2022 election: Chebukati

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – Aspirants seeking seats in the 2022 election have until December 9 to do fundraising.

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati said anyone violating the law will be locked out of the electionn.

“Aspirants cannot participate in fundraising either by themselves or proxies within eight months to the election period, being December 9, 2021. The import being to curb aspirants from influencing voters by donating funds and monies for support,” he stated.

Speaking Wednesday during a Power to Serve Prayer Service organized by the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) in Limuru, Chebukati warned that any candidate who violates the directive risks being disqualified from taking part in the elections.

Section 26 of the Elections Act provides that a person may be disqualified if he or she directly or indirectly participates in any manner in public fundraising or harambee within eight months to a general election or during an election period.

Citing Section 26 sub-section (2) of the Act, Chebukati said aspirants or participating political parties are allowed to hold harambees to raise money for their campaigns.

Chebukati has at the same time announced that the Commission will hold another voter registration exercise in January, and after that the process will be closed for cleanup of the register in February.

In many areas around the country, a candidate’s worth has been gauged on his or her ability to contribute towards various public projects, a culture that was perpetuated during former President Daniel arap Moi’s 24-year rule.

Churches have become some of the biggest beneficiaries of donations from candidates running for various political seats.

Deputy President William Ruto, who is known for his generous contributions to churches and women and youth welfare groups, has come under sharp criticism from Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga and his allies over the source of the millions he donates to churches every weekend.

