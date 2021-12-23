Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A Nairobi resident receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the KENCOM Bus Terminus/CFM - Moses Muoki

Corona Virus

Amnesty International faults move to deny unvaccinated Kenyans services

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Amnesty International Kenya has reiterated its position that locking out Kenyans from essential services is counterproductive terming the move a violation of basic constitutional rights of Kenyans.

The human rights agency stated that the Ministry of Health emphasis on the enforcement of its vaccine mandate guidelines will not address remaining pockets of public skepticism.

This statement came a day after the Ministry of Health maintained that COVID-19 vaccination proof will be mandatory to access all public places including bars, hotels, parties, conferences, sports, supermarkets as well as when seeking government services.

Amnesty International Kenya Executive Director Irungu Houghton said in statement Thursday that rather than coercing Kenyans to get vaccinated, government can expand strategic information and vaccination points at all transport hubs, bus stops, airports, places of worship among other places.

“We remind the Government of Kenya, businesses and the public that on 14th December 2021, the High Court suspended the “no jab no service” directives terming it “unconstitutional”. This judgement opens the door for individual legal suits by members of the public against any establishment that seeks to lockout Kenyans from public or private services,” he said.

He added that the legal and practical difficulties of implementing the guidelines do not remove the threat posed by COVID-19.

Houghton said to boost vaccination, medical unions, professional and student associations can urgently train and enroll volunteer community health workers to expand public distribution.

He added that politicians must desist from holding large rallies and support the vaccination drive to protect the lives of their supporters and future voters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Amnesty International Kenya CEO expressed its optimism over the availability 23,879,920 vaccines in the country which he said will vaccinate millions of Kenyans.

“However, we are concerned that public uptake remains low, with 13.7 per cent of the adult population being fully vaccinated. We are further concerned that the infection rate has also reached an all-time high of 29.6 per cent,” he said.

On Wednesday, Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi said that the health ministry had managed to dispense 9.2 million vaccines.

“Over 5.4 million people aged 18 years and above have received their first dose, while 3.7 million of those aged 18 years and above are fully vaccinated,” she said.

She added that the ministry had also managed to vaccinate 13,845 people aged between 15 to 18 years with the Pfizer vaccine for their first dose.

“With the increase in infections following the onset of Omicron variant, we still find those vaccinated performing better against the disease. This means we need all adults in the country vaccinated in the shortest time possible to ensure we have many people protected against severe disease,” she added.

The CAS added that all visitors, tourists, travelers from Europe, must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination before entry into the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenyans rush for COVID vaccine as govt insists on travel requirements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Long queues were witnessed at vaccination centres on Thursday as Kenyans rushed to get the COVID-19 jab following a...

18 mins ago

Capital Health

MOH maintains COVID-19 vaccination proof mandatory to access public spaces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Health has maintained that COVID-19 vaccination proof will be mandatory in all public places including bars,...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Oguna says directive on the unvaccinated in force, to only access web-based services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Tuesday said the government will withhold services for yet to be vaccinated citizens as...

2 days ago

Africa

Dubai effects a 48-hour suspension on Kenyan flights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Flights from Kenya to Dubai have been temporarily suspended for 48 hours following a directive by the Dubai Civil...

3 days ago

Capital Health

MoH picks 9 Omicron lineages, 27 tested samples matched to the variant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed the existence of 9 lineages of the new Omicron COVID-19 with twenty-seven...

5 days ago

World

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson’s new virus curbs

London (AFP), Dec 14 – Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister...

December 14, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya records surge in COVID-19 cases with 11.5pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has raised concerns over increased COVID-19 cases in the country, amid global fears of the...

December 14, 2021

Capital Health

MoH urges caution as COVID positivity rate exceeds 5pc containment threshold

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 14 – The Ministry of Health has raised concern over the rising COVID-19 positivity rate in the country over a week-long...

December 14, 2021