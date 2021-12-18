70-year-old succumbs to gunshot injury sustained from stray bullet fired by a cop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 18 – A 70-year-old woman admitted at Kisumu’s Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) with a gunshot wound on the neck has died.

The woman sustained the injury in an incident reported at Nyakunguru within Chemelil, Muhoroni sub-county.

The granny was hit by a stray bullet as police tried to rescue two of their colleagues who were overwhelmed by the public as they tried to confiscate counterfeit cigarettes.

Speaking on Friday when the hospital pronounced her dead, the family Wilkista Okello demanded for justice adding her son was also killed during the incident after he was hit by a bullet fire by a yet to be identified police officer.

Stephen Onyango, her grandson, said after the surgery on her neck, Wilkista started developing breathing problems.

Onyango said she had shown signs of improvement and could even afford to eat.

“My grandmother was responding well and we knew she will be discharged until her condition deteriorated very fast,” he said.

Onyango said his grandmother was due to be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit but passed on before she was moved there for specialized care.

Onyango called on the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to intervene and ensure justice for the family.

“We were at the final stages for the organization of her son’s burial when this struck again. We will press for justice in every corner,” he said.

During the incident, a vehicle the officers were using was set ablaze by angry residents who said they thought the officers, who were not in uniform, were thugs.