Six people were killed and 17 injured when two matatus collided at Roka area on the Mombasa-Malindi highway on December 11, 2021.

6 dead in Mombasa-Malindi road accident

MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 12 – Six people died in a road accident on the Mombasa-Malindi road on Saturday night.

According to police, the accident occurred at Roka area along the Mombasa-Malindi highway.

Kilifi North sub county police commander Jonathan Koech said the accident involved two matatus that collided, leaving 17 passengers with serious injuries.

They were rushed to the Kilifi county hospital.

Cases of road accidents have been on the increase, with recent statistics showing up to 4,000 people had died this year.

