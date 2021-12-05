5 top Kenya Power managers sent on compulsory leave, interim officials take charge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Five senior managers at Kenya Power have been sent on a 60 days compulsory leave to pave way for a “forensic audit and the review of the supply chain function” at the state-run utility firm.

The firm’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Rosemary Oduor made the announcement as she named their replacements who will now serve in an acting capacity pending their approval by the board.

Those sent on leave: Aggrey Machasio (General Manager, Infrastructure Development), replaced by Kennedy Owino; Peter Njenga the Regional Coordination Manager who has been replaced by Geoffrey Muli and Charles Mwaura (Network Management Manager) who was replaced by Raphael Ndolo.

Others are Robert Mugo Manager ICT who has been replaced by Titus Kitavi, Imedlda Bore, the General Manager Legal Services and Regulatory Affairs and Company Secretary who has been replaced by Jude Ochieng.

Ariel Mutegi was named Nairobi regional manager.

The power utility firm has in recent days been undergoing major reforms after a taskforce formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March recommended a review of power purchasing agreements with the view of addressing the high cost of electricity in the country.

In November, the power utility firm suspended 59 members of its procurement team following allegations of malpractices that has largely been attributed to the company’s misfortunes.

President Kenyatta has assured that his government is committed to streamline the sector so as to lower power costs before Christmas.

The task-force presented a report to him with a raft of proposed measures that would result in reforms within Kenya Power and the entire energy sector, so as to catalyse a 33 per cent reduction in the cost of the end user tariff by December 25.

Among the recommendations that were made by the Taskforce was a review of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) in order to lower the cost of purchasing power from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) with the aim of securing the sector’s sustainability.

The Task-force Report further recommended reforms within the organization and in particular, the Supply Chain Division, which will include undertaking a forensic audit to identify areas of possible leakages so as to facilitate the implementation of remedial measures as part of the business’ reform and restructuring process.

The government wants to bring down the cost of electricity by Sh8 per unit with a major focus being cutting purchase tariffs on contracts between Kenya Power and IPPs.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma is expected to announce to the nation, before the close of the year, efforts the government has made to bring down the cost of power.