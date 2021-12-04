Connect with us

Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), James Nyoro (Kiambu) and Nderitu Mureithi (Laikipia) said the two outfits had commenced “early conversations” on the matter/CFM

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

4 Jubilee Governors signal exit, announce PNU-UPF talks to build 2022 force

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Four Governors drawn from the ruling Jubilee Party have endorsed talks co-led by the Party of National Unity (PNU) and the Ubuntu Peoples Forum (UPF) to form an alliance for 2022 polls.

Governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), James Nyoro (Kiambu) and Nderitu Mureithi (Laikipia) said the two outfits had commenced “early conversations” on the matter further revealing that they (Lee, Kimemia, Nyoro and Mureithi) will engage like-minded actors to broaden the alliance.

More to follow…

