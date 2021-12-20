Connect with us

Capital News
Mutyambai reiterated that all NPS officers who were on leave had resumed their duties to ensure availability of adequate security personnel across the country/FILE

Kenya

3,000 prison officers embedded in NPS to augment patrols during festive season

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Monday announced the seconding of 3,000 prison service officers to support the National Police Service (NPS) in its efforts to provide security during the festive season.

Mutyambai reiterated that all NPS officers who were on leave had resumed their duties to ensure availability of adequate security personnel across the country.

“The Commissioner General Kenya Prisons is here with me, he has given me 3,000 prison officers, whom we have declared special police to work with NPS. We have resources at our disposal to ensure everybody enjoys his festivities of this Christmas season without any disruptions,” he said.

Security threats posed by terrorists and bandits tend to increase during the festive seasons especially in the Northern region which borders Somalia, the home base of the A-Qaeda linked jihadist group Al-Shabaab.

He added that the police remains committed to the safety and security of all Kenyans in the country during the festive season calling on members of the public to be vigilant during the festivities.

“I invite the public to support us in this noble effort by remaining vigilant, sharing information and reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest stations, any law enforcement officer, or through the police hotline numbers,” he added.

The IG stated that the government had beefed up security in all parts of the country adding that they had enhanced patrols to forestall any security threats.

Mutyambai also called on Kenyans to limit travel during the season to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the wake of Omicron variant detection in the country.

“Let us remain where we are during these festivities, that is my appeal to Kenyans,” Mutyambai said.

He added that movements tend to increase traffic during the festive seasons calling on all Kenyans to exercise caution while travelling.

On December 15, the government cancelled Christmas leave for all security officers and directed them to be on duty throughout the festive season.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiangi made the announcement citing a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta that will mainly affect police and members of the National Government Administration Officers including county commissioners, chiefs and their assistants.

He said the directive that takes place immediately is intended to ensure peace prevails during the festive season and was issued by the President in his capacity as the chairman of the top security decision-making organ: the National Security Council.

“For us in the security sector and especially those responsible for internal security, we are all under firm instructions given by the President that there will be no leave for the Christmas holiday. We will be on duty to ensure Kenyans have a peaceful and secure Christmas,” the CS said.

