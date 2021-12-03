3 students among 4 killed after a PSV crashed with a lorry in Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Three Chogoria Girls High School students are among four people killed in a road accident at Kambiti area on the Kenol-Sagana Road in Murang’a.

Muranga South Sub-County police boss Alexander Shikondi who confirmed the Saturday incident said the crash involved a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle and a lorry.

The three students were reported to have died on the spot while an unconfirmed number of students was rushed to Kenol Hospital with a varying degree of injuries.

The road crash comes at a time most schools are closing for holidays with the number of unaccompanied students traveling home for Christmas and New Year holidays rising.