25-year-old gang leader arrested as police foil robbery in Shauri Moyo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – A 25-year-old man has been arrested by police in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo after a failed robbery attempt at a house on Wednesday night.

The suspect identified as Ian Otieno alongside three others yet to be identified gained entry to the house of a family within the Jua Kali area at 10pm.

The gang snatched three mobile phones before unmounting a 43-inch Hisense TV as they ransacked the house for more valuables, according to a report filed by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The robbery was however cut short by a neighbour who spotted the gang terrorizing the family and raised a distress call that scared them off.

Taking advantage of the help from his neighbourhood that set the gang into a panic, a member of the family raised the police at the nearby Shauri Moyo station.

Otieno was arrested by police as he tried to escape the wrath of a thronging mob while the rest of the gang members dashed from the scene.

A blood-stained knife believed to have been used in the robbery was recovered from the suspect.

“Otieno had brandished a dagger with which he inflicted a cut on the neighbour’s head, perhaps for spoiling their felonious party,” said the police

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The arrested gang member is awaiting arraignment for violent robbery as the police pursue the rest of his associates.