2000 Kisii farmers to benefit from a cold fish facility to control wastage.

Kisii, Kenya, Dec 30 – Over 2000 fish farmers in Kisii are set to benefit from a three tonnes capacity cold storage facility aimed at controlling wastage and encourage value addition to the commodity.

The facility which was donated by Rio Fish Company is aimed at meeting the growing demand of the commodity in the county and its environs.

Angela Odero, the managing director at Rio Fish while donating the cold facility for fish farmers in Kisii assured residents of assistance in getting market for farmers and ample supply.

“We are focused on fixing fish value challenges along the lake Victoria belt focusing on women and youth who are the main players in this value chain,” she noted.

While Launching the cold Fish facility Agriculture County Executive Committee member Esman Onsarigo said the devolved unit will partner with the major fish suppliers in the county to encourage more fish farming and fish mongers.

He said Kisii county currently has 2,000 fish farmers and aims to have more than 5,000 by the end of 2022 to complement the diminishing land use for crop production.

Traders led by Shaban Ayub expressed their gratitude for the launch of the cold storage facility saying it will reduce transportation costs of fish from farmers and offer maximum profits to farmers and mongers.

Rio fish farm was registered in 2014 as Rio Holdings Ltd with interests in farming and real estate and was incorporated in 2018 as a spin off company to handle the fish farming business.