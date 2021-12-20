20 Governors, 6 Cabinet Secretaries among Azimio la Umoja delegates 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 10 – At least twenty governors and six Cabinet Secretaries were among delegates attending Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Convention at the Kasarani Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Cabinet Secretaries Peter Munya (Agriculture), Eugene Wamalwa (Defence), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Keriako Tobiko (Environment), Ukur Yatani (Treasury) and Cecily Kariuki (Water) were among top government officials at the event during which the Orange Democratic Movement leader was expected to declared his 2022 presidential bid.

Governors who attended the event included all county chiefs from the Nyanza and Western regions except Migori’s Okoth Obado who is allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Only five governors from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard made their way to the function.

Those present were James Nyoro (Kiambu), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Martin Wambora (Embu), Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia) and Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru).

County chiefs from Mt Kenya East – Kiraitu Murungi (Meru) and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) –were conspicuously missing.

From the coast, Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Granton Samboja (Taita Taveta) attended the event.

Governor John Lonyagapuo (West Pokot) and Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) were also in attendance.

The governing Jubilee Party which called off its National Delegates Convention during which an alliance with ODM was to be formalized on November 30 was represented by Vice Chair David Murathe.

Slightly over 100 lawmakers from predominantly drawn from the National Assembly including Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and his Minority counterpart John Mbadi were also in attendance.

At the Azimio la Umoja Convention Odinga was expected to formally declare his 2022 presidential bid.

He arrived at the venue shortly after 12pm.

Kenya African National Union (KANU) Party Leader Gideon Moi was among leaders at the convention. Moi showed up despite his co-principles, Amani National Congress’ Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, giving the event a wide berth.

The convention was expected to unveil a political alliance to rival OKA and Deputy President William Ruto-led Hustler Nation movement under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

While announcing their unavailability to attend the convention, Odinga’s former allies in the National Super Alliance (NASA), now coalescing around the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said they had prior engagements.

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula both announced the unavailability on Thursday.

Mudavadi described Odinga as “a worthy competitor,” adding “I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun.”

Wetangula tweeted a similar message while Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka indicated that he was on Juba for official engagements at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special envoy to South Sudan.

Odinga has been endorsed by the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF), a league of top business leaders from central region.

The MKF declaration on Wednesday said their decision to back ODM leader’s presidential bid had the backing of President Kenyatta.

MKF said President Kenyatta had also cleared them to grace Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention.

Odinga has hinged his 2022 campaign of a unity platform, visiting ten regions to popularize the Azimio la Umoja clarion call in what was set to culminate with a declaration of his fifth stab at the presidency.

MKF Chairperson Peter Munga stated that their ‘Muthamaki’ (leader) had given them the go ahead to rally behind Odinga.

“If he had not given us the blessing to go for Azimio la Umoja we would not have been here, he is our ‘Muthamaki’(leader),” said Munga.

MKF members were among the 2,000 special guests expected to attend the Azimio la Umoja convention.

“We will escort Odinga to Kasarani because he is the 5th and incoming President. We will bring 10,000 delegates to the stadium because of our proximity to the stadium,” said Munga.