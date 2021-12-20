20 dead, 10 rescued as bus headed for Mwingi wedding rolls into Enziu River

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 4 – Twenty people died on Saturday while 10 others were rescued alive after a bus they were traveling in rolled into Mwingi’s Enziu River as the driver attempted to cross a flooded section of the road.
Authorities reported an initial toll of four deaths but later confirmed the recovery of sixteen more bodies.
It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the bus with a projected sitting capacity of over fifty passengers.
Mwingi East sub-county police commander Joseph Yakan said search and rescue efforts were underway even as agencies worked to established the number of people booked on the bus before it set out on the journey to Mwingi North.