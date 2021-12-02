2 siblings accused of theft shot outside a courtroom in Gatundu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Two siblings are fighting for their lives in Gatundu after gunmen opened fire on them at the Gatundu Law Courts on Thursday.

The morning incident which shocked residents, happened moments after the victims had just left the courtroom, for the mention of a case in which they are accused of stealing farm produce.

The Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) sleuths said that eyewitness accounts revealed that the attackers who were riding on a motorcycle pulled over outside the court before they whipped out pistols and aimed at the victims before escaping from the scene.

“Panic gripped Gatundu town residents this morning (Thursday), after sounds of gunfire rent the air outside Gatundu Law courts, bringing business in the town to a standstill for the better part of the morning. Members of the public were going about their daily activities at around 10am, when all hell broke loose after unknown thugs opened fire brazenly, aimed at two men who had just attended a court session,” the DCI said.

The victims suffered gunshot injuries on their hands, legs, chest and shoulders following the incident and were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

“The daring thugs then staged their escape to an unknown destination using the motorcycle, whose number plate was carefully concealed,” the agency said.

Kiambu-based crime scene detectives managed to recover five spent cartridges of 9mm caliber from the scene.

The DCI said that its agents had launched a manhunt for the suspects to establish what transpired.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In the meantime, a special team of detectives has been dispatched in pursuit of the suspects, whose hour of arrest nigh,” the agency said.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.