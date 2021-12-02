2 graduate police officers sue Police Service over 20pc pay cut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 14 – Two graduate police officers have sued the National Police Service (NPS) over a 20 per cent pay cut terming the move as an abuse of their rights.

The officers – John Kariuki and Meshack Mutukho – said that upon being employed in 2014, they were promised that they would earn a salary equivalent to that of an inspector.

The applicants through their lawyers Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wambui contested the salary deduction without notice.

“The changes in the payment are affecting all graduate officers who were recruited in the year 2013 and have not been promoted to the ranks of the inspector. There was no communication the National Police Service and Inspector General Police would reduce the applicants pay from Job Group J to Job Group F as the changes were noted on their respective pay slips,” Omari stated.

He further pointed out that the two officers were posted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) where they have been carrying out their duties since 2014.

Their basic salary was reduced to that of officers in Group F in March 2018.

Officers in Job Group J earn a maximum gross salary of Sh39,918 while those in Group F earn a maximum pay of Sh22,550

The application is set to be placed before the Employment and Labor Relations Court for direction.