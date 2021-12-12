12 killed in Marsabit bandit attack,1,800 cattle recovered

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – At least 12 people have been killed and three others injured following two separate bandit attacks in Marsabit County on Saturday.

The casualties included an unspecified number of civilians who were in pursuit of their cattle, goats and sheep.

While confirming the incident, Marsabit County Police Commander Robinson Mboloi said that in the first attack, armed attackers raided a manyatta (homestead) in Jaldesa area at around 5:00 am and made away with 1,000 heads of cattle and 300 goats and sheep.

Mboloi stated that police immediately responded and pursued the attackers who escaped and left the stolen animals following a gun battle with the security agencies.

“We received reports that eight people succumbed to gunshot wounds and three injured during the fire exchange. All the livestock that had been stolen were recovered,” he said.

In the second incident, Mboloi said that another group of bandits attacked another manyatta in Kubi Qallo and stole 800 heads of cattle and 1,500 goats and sheep.

“In the shootout, four other people lost their lives, when police got the information they went to the area and with the help of Wananchi (citizens) recovered the stolen animals,” he added.

The Marsabit county security boss said that they had launched a manhunt for all those involved in the attacks.

“I would like to assure you that all those involved will be arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

He called on residents with any information about the attacks to share it with the security agencies to help them in their investigations.

In recent months, Marsabit County has been embroiled in a conflict, which has left hundreds dead, and several injured.

Early in December, a section of Marsabit leaders warned the fear of attacks along the Isiolo-Marsabit-Moyale highway were hampering donation of relief food to residents at a time locals were facing severe drought.

Golloh Wario, a former Chief of Bubisa Location termed the food situation as dire.

“Those who have money are unable to deliver food to our people because they fear being attacked along the road,” he said.