Top stories
Youth Employment: Thousands in search of KDF jobs
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise visit to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, Sunday, in which he held a...
EDUCATION
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15-The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will on Monday commence the process of reviewing the degree criteria for...
MOMBASA, Kenya, No 11-Four staff members working for Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir have died in a road accident. They include Ali Omar Naaman, Carol...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has formally launched his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial bid under the Orange Democratic Movement...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has posted his flight details ahead of his expected arrival in the country on November 16....
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has commenced an international executive search seeking to retain a substantive Vice-Chancellor to...
Capital Health
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12-The World pneumonia day will be celebrated today amid calls from health advocates on leaders to scale up coordination between National...
MIGORI, Kenya Nov 11 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado was heckled in two instances in Homa Bay and Migori Counties Thursday when he accompanied...