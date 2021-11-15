Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Thousands of youth turned up in various recruitment centres Monday, to try their luck for military jobs in the ongoing recruitment. These youths were photographed during the recruitment exercise held at the City Stadium, Nairobi. /MOSES MUOKI.

Top stories

Youth Employment: Thousands in search of KDF jobs

MOSES MUOKI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Thousands of youth turned up in various recruitment centres Monday, to try their luck for military jobs in the ongoing recruitment.

Here are some of the pictures captured by our Photojournalist Moses Muoki.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenyatta meets Abiy over Ethiopia crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta made a surprise visit to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, Sunday, in which he held a...

4 hours ago

EDUCATION

Education stakeholders to review placement criteria for Degrees, Diploma courses

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15-The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) will on Monday commence the process of reviewing the degree criteria for...

8 hours ago

Top stories

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir loses 4 staff in road accident

MOMBASA, Kenya, No 11-Four staff members working for Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir have died in a road accident. They include Ali Omar Naaman, Carol...

1 day ago

County News

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi launches bid for Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has formally launched his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial bid under the Orange Democratic Movement...

1 day ago

Kenya

Miguna to depart Berlin for Nairobi through Paris on Monday

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has posted his flight details ahead of his expected arrival in the country on November 16....

2 days ago

Top stories

USIU-Africa kicks off an international search for a substantive Vice-Chancellor

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has commenced an international executive search seeking to retain a substantive Vice-Chancellor to...

3 days ago

Capital Health

World marks Pneumonia day amid increased cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12-The World pneumonia day will be celebrated today amid calls from health advocates on leaders to scale up coordination between National...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Obado heckled during Ruto tour in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya Nov 11 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado was heckled in two instances in Homa Bay and Migori Counties Thursday when he accompanied...

4 days ago