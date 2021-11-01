With only Sh100, you can buy a cow at this year’s Jumia Black Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – With only Sh100, one will be able to buy a cow. Yes, a cow at this year’s Jumia Black Friday whose launch is set for Wednesday, November 1.

There are six cows up for grabs which will be among other items including five-kilogram flour and rice to be sold for the same price of Sh100.

The inaugural event will run from 6th up to 30th November and targets to reach 25 percent of Kenya’s active internet users.

The cows will specifically go on sale Thursday midnight and will be on a first come first serve basis on who pays first.

In order to participate, one will only need to visit the platform and secure deals ahead of the shopping season.

Diamond Trust Bank and Jumia have already announced a partnership aimed at enhancing a cashless payment on the e-commerce platform when purchasing during this year’s Black Friday Campaign.

Jumia consumers will enjoy savings of up to 80 percent on millions of products on the Jumia App during the event.

Additional discounts of up to Sh1,500 will be awarded to consumers who shop using their DTB Mastercard or DTB m24/7 app at checkout.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Black Friday is the biggest sale of the year – and all about saving customers money. We expect the event to be very relevant for customers, as people are feeling the economic pressure of COVID-19, and looking for value. In addition to helping make Black Friday happen, DTB is offering great value to our customers. Those with DTB accounts will get additional discounts when transacting with their cards. Don’t forget the biggest deals will be exclusively on the Jumia App – so download it now!” said Sam Chappatte, Jumia Kenya CEO.

App-only deals will include discount vouchers, flash sales, Free Delivery from top brands and crazy give-aways (including a year’s rent and a car).

Jumia Black Friday has over the years been widely seen to help digitize the economy – providing a reason for customers to log on, shop safely while social distancing & save time and money.