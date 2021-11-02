Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking to Capital FM News on Tuesday, IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera (pictured) confirmed that the agency had moved to court to challenge the order issued on Monday by an Eldoret based Court/FILE/National Assembly

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

‘Where is the money?’: IEBC’s response on order to extend voter listing

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is unable to comply with a court order ordering an extension of the continuous voter listing because it lacks funds to do so.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Tuesday, IEBC Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera confirmed that the agency had moved to court to challenge the order issued on Monday by an Eldoret based Court.

“We are currently in court so we are waiting for the ruling, because how do we say yes when we do not have the funds, that is the bone of contention,” she said.

The IEBC Vice Chair added: “We have contracted these people and we have to pay them everyday. You cannot engage people when you don’t know whether you have money for them. You will be infringing on their rights and we have engaged them until today.”

A voter named Patrick Cherono filed an application arguing that IEBC had not met its target of registering about six million new voters.

Justice Eric Ogolla issued the orders which will remain in place until November 9, when the case will be heard.

While explaining the electoral agency’s position, Cherera explained that the commission had been allocated Sh1.2 billion out of the Sh4 billion it had requested for the exercise that was due to come to an end on Tuesday.

“The contracts for the temporary registration clerks end today (Tuesday), so if the Courts say we extend, we are left with the unanswered question: who is to pay them? where is the money? That is the quagmire we are in,” she told Capital FM News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Commission recently told Parliament’s Budget and Appropriations Committee that it will need an extra Sh1.3 billion to audit the voter register, and for other expenses.

According to figures released by the IEBC by the end of the third week, only 800,462 new voters had been listed against the target of 6 million for the 4-week exercise.

Apathy, lack of identity cards and apparent lack of motivation, especially among the youth, have been blamed for the low turnout.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Court orders IEBC to extend voter registration to Nov 9

ELDORET, Kenya Nov 1 – A voter in Eldoret has obtained court orders compelling the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua roots for whole society approach in shaping 2022 race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Former constitutional affairs minister Martha Karua has called for  whole-of-society approach to ensure credible leaders are elected into office...

5 days ago

Top stories

Kiagu Ward by now set for Dec 16 after court’s order to include Chama Cha Kazi candiate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set the Kiagu Ward by-election for December 16 after a court decision...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

NGOs Council appeals for peaceful campaigns as 2022 race gains momentum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The National Council of NGOs has urged political leaders to be on the forefront in advocating for peace among Kenyans...

October 23, 2021

Top stories

IEBC insists Parliament must set minimum education qualification for candidates in raging degree debate

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has objected to the separation of of amendments by two Senators seeking...

October 21, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Greek firm with Sh307 per ballot paper quote wins IEBC printing tender

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – A Greek firm which quoted €7,172.85 per 3,000 ballot papers has been awarded a tender to print ballot papers...

October 19, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Activists seek legal recourse to enforce spending limits in 2022 campaigns

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17- Civil Society Organizations have threatened to move to court to seek intervention on the action by the Independent Electoral and...

October 17, 2021

Politics

Political Parties’ online Register out end of October to enhance transparency

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 –The Registrar of Political Parties, Anne Nderitu, has said that her office intends to undertake the registration of political parties...

October 14, 2021