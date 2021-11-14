Connect with us

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi when he launched his bid for the Nairobi Gubenatorial seat on November 14, 2021. /MOSES MUOKI.

County News

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi launches bid for Nairobi Governor’s seat

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has formally launched his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial bid under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

Wanyonyi said he is ready to start campaigns for the seat in next year’s General Election.

“Fellow residents of Nairobi, I speak not from mere theory but from a firm knowledge and understanding of the affairs of Nairobi. Having served in Nairobi County for a total of fifteen years, I am well aware of what residents of Nairobi require and I will fix it!” he said.

He is promising to transform the city to realize its potential as the region’s business hub as well as increase the use of ICT in service delivery.

“My administration will promote the ease of doing business within the city by reviewing and harmonizing existing taxes and levies, fostering digitalization of all county levies,” Wanyonyi stated.

He said his 15 years of experience as an MP and nominated councilor is testimony to what he can deliver for the city as a Governor.

So far, only Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margret Wanjiru have declared interest in the seat.

ODM party Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna was present at the launch.

“You are one of the least people expected to shame the party. We have a responsibility to prepare our candidates regardless of the Jubilee-ODM merger. We buy into the agenda plan of Wanyonyi to lead this race,” Sifuna stated.

Nairobi has had two Governors elected to office; Evans Kidero who served for a single term from 2013 and failed to re-capture it in the 2017 elections when he was defeated by Mike Sonko.

Sonko was impeached in December 2020, leaving the office without a Deputy.

Anne Kananu Mwenda whom he had nominated months before the impeachment was later sworn in as Deputy Governor and is currently acting Governor waiting to be sworn in as Nairobi Governor.

This is after the Supreme Court quashed the appeal by Sonko to block her swearing-in but Sonko’s case challenging his impeachment is still pending at the High Court.

