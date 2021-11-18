Uhuru says judges too must be held accountable in graft war

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 18-President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged the Judiciary to be ready to be held accountable, particularly in the war against corruption involving even judges themselves.

In his speech delivered by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki during the release of the state of the Judiciary report, President Kenyatta raised concerns over the transparency and impartiality of the Judiciary with after numerous claims of corruption on some judges.

His sentiments come at a time Justice Said Chitembwe is battling to clear his name following corruption claims in a viral video.

“Every bad apple in either tier of government should be held to the same standards as the other. We can’t have a Judiciary that says do as we say and not as we do. We can’t have a judiciary that speaks boldly about other arms but will not let its own face even the most basic accountability actions,” said

During the launch of the State of judiciary and administration of justice report, Kenyatta said more need to be done to end corruption in the Judiciary.

“Courts should not use court orders to insulate itself that is not democracy. It amounts to Judicial authoritarianism…How shall we win this war of corruption when a full third of government is unwilling to face the rot of corruption within its ranks,” said Kenyatta.

The President called on Chief Justice Martha Koome to stem out corruption cartels in the management of the Judiciary which he says have derailed the fight against corruption in the country.

“Whether one is a member of either arm of government. The law applies uniformly and consistently. Every officer in this great institution should be strictly above reproach then and then only will the judiciary be able to have moral authority to hold others to account,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta has blamed the Judiciary for slowing down the war on graft by dismissing charges against several high-profile suspects. During the tenure of Former Chief Justice David Maraga, the head of state termed the institution as the weakest link in the government’s fight against graft.