United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina speaks to members in Nairobi on November 9, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

UDA wants CSs out of election management

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Veronica Maina has said Cabinet Secretaries and State officers have a right to campaign for their candidates, however, they should not be part of the election management committee.
Maina urged state officials to stop micromanaging the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and allow it to conduct its affairs independently.
She said: “I ask our Cabinet Secretaries and state officers to step back and allow IEBC to enjoy its independence and do its work without interference.”
CSs Fred Matiangi (Interior), Joe Mucheru (ICT), Peter Munya (Agriculture) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) have been criticised for their political statements which UDA politicians say compromises their positions after attending meetings or appeared to endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has already warned against state and public officers involvement in politics, saying it may compromise the credibility of the election set for August 2022.
Maina spoke during a UDA aspirants forum in Karen, Nairobi County attended by Deputy President William Ruto.
The forum brought together aspirants from Kericho, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Bomet, Uasin Gishu, Samburu, Turkana and West Pokot Counties,  in the company of Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok and over 20 MPs.
Ruto said UDA will leverage the country’s abundance of human resource capital, readily made available by the youth, to grow the economy.
The Deputy President said this will be achieved by creating jobs and opportunities for the youth through the implementation hustler friendly polices under the bottom up economic model.
He said they will do away with the dichotomy of formal employment defined by a payslip and informal employment associated with failures and encourage youth to pursue income-generating ventures indiscriminately.
He said: “We need to create a working nation, whether you have a payslip or not, as long as you are doing something that generates income.”
At the same time, Ruto urged leaders from Rift Valley to work together to confront insecurity in the region that he said posed a threat to the region’s democracy and economic growth.

