UDA wants CSs out of election management
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – A terror suspect released recently from jail, Elgiva Bwire, is among five wanted terrorists with a Sh10 million bounty...
KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 9 – Deputy President William Ruto started his three-day tour of Nyanza region in Kisumu on Tuesday with criticism on the...
NAIROBI ,Kenya, Nov 9 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has called on Deputy President William Ruto to show commitment that he will...
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 -The High Court has issued orders temporarily suspending the military take-over at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) pending a...
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has filed a preliminary objection seeking to strike out a petition seeking to compel Orange Democratic...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – The Kenya Medical, Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KPMDU) has moved to court seeking orders to restrain Kenya Medical...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 8 – Maranda High School has been closed indefinitely after a fire razed a dormitory housing 200 students on Sunday night....
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Jubilee Party is set to hold the much-awaited National Delegates Conference on November 30. The party’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju...