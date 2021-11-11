UDA lawmakers blame ODM over Kondele chaos as Raila allies deny involvement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have blamed high-ranking Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials for clashes reported in Kondole where rowdy youths stoned his convoy.

Close to 20 Members of Parliament accused ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga of deploying thugs to disrupt Ruto’s engagement in Kondele.

“We call on Odinga to reign in his mobs and, for once, let the country engage in peaceful campaigns ahead of next years election. We ask him to publicly declare that he will no longer use raw violence for political gain,” the parliamentarians led by Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa, Ruto’s foe-turned-ally, said in a joint statement.

The lawmakers who included Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Didmus Barasa (Kiminini) and Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo) claimed that the State as well as the National Police Service had been captured hence tendency to condone violence and impunity perpetrated Odinga’s allies.

They raised issues with the violent scenes witnessed in Ruto’s function in Kisii, Kenol, Narumoro and along Busia-Siaya border where they decried the laid back approach adopted by security agencies.

“We expect Odinga and ODM to act with greater impunity because they have captured the State and the National Police Service is now their enabler,” they said.

The legislators called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to direct the Inspector General of police to take action as the political tensions could lead to post election violence.

“We dare remind the President the criminal negligence like the ones we have witnessed in the recent past were to blame for the 2007/08 post-election violence. The President more than anybody else understands this because he and five others ended at the ICC, Hague,” the MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) said.

In a quick rejoinder however, a section of ODM lawmakers have distanced themselves from the claims saying that the main cause of violence in Kondole was youths fighting over handouts.

“This was not an ODM affair we all know the party leader is focusing on unity using the Azimio la Umoja slogan. This was clashes instigated by youth who were furry over cash. The deputy president is taking extorting poverty knowing that the youth are unemployed and they need money,” said Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir.

Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi and his Nominated counterpart Geofrey Osotsi stated that the incident was stage managed aimed at countering the surging support of Odinga in Mt. Kenya.

“We will not apologize for what happened in Kisumu because it was planned by the Tangatanga group. They created chaos in Nyanza so that the people in Mt. Kenya can get the idea of not welcoming Odinga in the region,”Atandi stated.

“We know that deputy president has been to Raila’s stronghold before and we know most times it has been peaceful. This business of dishing money to the youth in the name of Hustler Nation and coming to blame it on Raila Odinga is unfair and desperate .We are asking the police to investigate this matter deeply and give us full information,” Osotsi added.

While at Kondele, stones were hurled at Ruto as he explained his bottom-up economic model. He offered youths and women groups Sh2.5 million each to spur their businesses.

In brief comments over the stone-throwing incident, Ruto condemned political leaders inciting youths saying it was time to liberate Kondele from the culture of hostility.

The chaos were condemned by several leaders including Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and KANU’s Gideon Moi who called for investigations and prosecutions of culprits.