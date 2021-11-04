Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Google map locating Rhamu Police Station in Mandera.

criime

Two officers jailed for 10 years for murder of a Mandera woman

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 4-Two police officers were jailed for 10 years Thursday by the Garissa High court following the fatal shooting of a woman in Mandera three years ago.

Denis Langat and Kennedy Okuli were found guilty of killing Abdia Omar Adan when they shot at him, during a raid at her home on November 10, 2018.

The officers were on a mission to arrest the victim’s son who the police said was wanted for dealing in cannabis sativa (bhang) on the fateful day.

“Lady Justice Abida Ali-Aroni, while meting out the sentence noted that the Court weighed all relevant factors including that the action of the accused persons caused a major loss – death,” the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairperson Anne Makori said in a statement.

The court also noted that while Section 205 of the Penal Code stipulates that offenders are liable to life imprisonment, the Court has discretion on the punishment.

Makori said that the two were initially arraigned for murder but the court commuted the charge to manslaughter after considering the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including public mayhem that occurred during the incident.

The officers were found guilty in July in the case that was investigated by IPOA.

The sentencing comes a day after a court in Homabay ruled that six police officers will face a murder charge following the death of a man in the county four years ago after an altercation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Investigations on the killing of the man identified as Sylvanus Oree Owinji was undertaken by IPOA which recommended murder charge against the six police officers.

They include Michael Ochango, Silas Anyira, Bernard Maritim, Edwin Moenga, Steven Owino and Wycliffe Cheptoo.

Following the recommendations, five of the officers were arraigned at the Homabay Law courts on Wednesday and an arrest warrant issued against one of them who is said to have exited the service in the course of the investigation.

According to evidence compiled by IPOA, the officers had raided the man’s home to arrest him on suspicion of trading in bhang which culminated into his death.

“Mr Owinji was pronounced dead the following day, September 18, 2017 at Homa Bay Referral Hospital where he was transferred after the duty officer at Rangwe police station declined to place him in custody due to the injuries he had suffered,”, IPOA’s Chairperson Anne Makori said in a statement.

IPOA said that the six police officers used excessive force during the arrest of the Owinji which resulted to serious injuries which a pathologist who examined his body ruled to be the cause of death.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

6 police officers to face murder charge over death of man in Homa Bay

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 3- Six police officers will now face a murder charge following the death of a man in Homa Bay four years...

1 day ago

County News

Mandera boy set ablaze by his brothers succumbs to injuries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – A 14-year-old boy set on fire by his siblings in Mandera on suspicion of snitching on an elder brother...

October 27, 2021

crime

2 Mandera brothers set their sibling ablaze for snitching on them

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating an incident where a 14-year-old boy was set ablaze...

October 27, 2021

Kenya

End of the road for serial child killer Masten Wanjala described by police as bloodthirsty

Nairobi, Kenya Oct 15 -Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says they were determined to ensure Masten Wanjala faces justice. The DCI said...

October 15, 2021

crime

Man who has been killing and raping women in Ruiru arrested by DCI

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 – A 29-year old man suspected of being a serial killer and rapist was arrested in Ruiru on Thursday in...

October 15, 2021

crime

Ruai mob beats suspected robber targeting pedestrians to death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – A suspected robber was on Tuesday beaten to death by an irate mob in Ruai’s Capitol Hill estate after...

October 6, 2021

crime

Maua man held for questioning after killing friend over Sh20 debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a 24-year-old man at Maua Police Station, following the...

October 2, 2021

crime

Man kills his girlfriend in Kapenguria and casually walks to the police station to report

KAPENGURIA, Kenya Sep 30 – A man killed his girlfriend in Kapenguria and casually walked to the nearest police station to report and hand...

September 30, 2021