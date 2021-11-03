Connect with us

The detectives stated that the man proceeded to attack his wife and child after she defied him

Turkana man kills son in fight with his wife over dispensary visit

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – A 35-year-old man from Turkana South sub-county has killed his two-year-old son following a disagreement with his wife.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in a statement on Tuesday, said prior to the incident, the suspect had disagreed with his wife over her intentions to take their son to hospital since he was sick insisting that his wife should instead look after his goats.

“Before the incident which occurred at around 1pm in Lopur village, Eyenae Ekwom, 35, had quarreled his wife over her intentions to take the 2-year-old to hospital, since the baby was feeling unwell. Instead, he wanted his wife to tend to his goats oblivious of the state of his sick child,” the DCI said.

The detectives stated that the man proceeded to attack his wife and child after she defied him.

“When his wife became defiant and insisted on taking the baby to the local dispensary for treatment, the man descended on them with blows and kicks leaving the baby unconscious after he hit him with a stick,” the agency stated.

The DCI said that the baby was later pronounced dead on arrival at a local dispensary as the suspect went into hiding. The Monday incident also left the victim’s mother with injuries on her face and legs.

“Concerned villagers rushed mother and baby to Lopur dispensary, where the baby was confirmed dead on arrival,” the agency stated.

The DCI said that its agents had launched a manhunt for the 35-year-old suspect.

Cases of violence and assault among couples have been on the rise in the country in what has been linked to the increasing stress levels on people compounded by harsh economic times and the adverse effects brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

