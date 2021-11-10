The return of political violence in Kenya?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 10 – Barely 9 months to next year’s General Election, the country has started witnessing chaotic scenes during political rallies and gatherings, sending fears of what lies ahead.

On Wednesday, a convoy of Deputy President William Ruto came under a hail of stones that damaged several of his vehicles as he addressed a charged crowd in Kondele.

Ruto was on a three day of Nyanza region with rallies in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

Among the vehicles destroyed is Ruto’s Lexus LX570 model whose rear windscreen was smashed.

He made entry into Kisumu City addressing roadside rallies in Kisian, Otonglo, Obote road and Juakali area.

Ruto was welcomed by the people of Kisumu who escorted him to Kondele but got stopped by youths on the way.

Police were forced to lobbed teargas canisters on Wednesday to disperse unruly youths after a standoff which threatened to cut short the Deputy President’s rally in Kondele.

His convoy was forced to make a U-turn at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital before rerouting back as police cleared the way using teargas canisters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While at Kondele, stones were hurled at Ruto as he explained his bottom-up economic model. He offered youths and women groups Sh2.5 million each to spur their businesses.

In brief comments over the stone-throwing incident, Ruto condemned political leaders inciting youths saying it was time to liberate Kondele from the culture of hostility.

Ruto insisted everybody is free to visit any part of the country.

He later made his way to the airport to take chopper to Homa Bay County for a meeting with youths in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.