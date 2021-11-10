Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

The return of political violence in Kenya?

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Nov 10 – Barely 9 months to next year’s General Election, the country has started witnessing chaotic scenes during political rallies and gatherings, sending fears of what lies ahead.

On Wednesday, a convoy of Deputy President William Ruto came under a hail of stones that damaged several of his vehicles as he addressed a charged crowd in Kondele.

Ruto was on a three day of Nyanza region with rallies in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

Among the vehicles destroyed is Ruto’s Lexus LX570 model whose rear windscreen was smashed.

He made entry into Kisumu City addressing roadside rallies in Kisian, Otonglo, Obote road and Juakali area.

Ruto was welcomed by the people of Kisumu who escorted him to Kondele but got stopped by youths on the way.

Police were forced to lobbed teargas canisters on Wednesday to disperse unruly youths after a standoff which threatened to cut short the Deputy President’s rally in Kondele.

His convoy was forced to make a U-turn at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital before rerouting back as police cleared the way using teargas canisters.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While at Kondele, stones were hurled at Ruto as he explained his bottom-up economic model/CFM

While at Kondele, stones were hurled at Ruto as he explained his bottom-up economic model. He offered youths and women groups Sh2.5 million each to spur their businesses.

In brief comments over the stone-throwing incident, Ruto condemned political leaders inciting youths saying it was time to liberate Kondele from the culture of hostility.

Ruto insisted everybody is free to visit any part of the country.

He later made his way to the airport to take chopper to Homa Bay County for a meeting with youths in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto’s rear windscreen smashed in Kondele chaos as motorcade faces resistance

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 10 – Deputy President William Ruto’s official car came under a hail of stones on Wednesday after a group of rowdy...

8 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Police lob teargas to secure Ruto’s convoy in Kondele after resistance

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 10 – Police in Kisumu lobbed teargas cannisters on Wednesday to disperse unruly youths after a standoff which threatened to cut...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto praises Raila’s effort to run national party as he heads to Kondole

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 10 – Deputy President William Ruto commended his archrival in the 2022 presidential election for running a national political party despite...

4 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto starts 3-day tour in Nyanza as UDA seeks to broaden support base  

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 9 – Deputy President William Ruto started his three-day tour of Nyanza region in Kisumu on Tuesday with criticism on the...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

ODM wants Ruto to commit to accepting the outcome of 2022 vote

NAIROBI ,Kenya, Nov 9 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has called on Deputy President William Ruto to show commitment that he will...

20 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto urges religious leaders to pray for Kenya ahead of elections

KITUI, Kenya Nov 6 – Religious leaders have been asked to step forward and be at the core of the 2022 polls. Deputy President...

4 days ago

Top stories

Ruto rallies Kenyans to reject tribal politics

BUNGOMA, Kenya Nov 5 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject leaders who bank on tribal politics to ascend the presidency....

5 days ago

crime

At least 14 dead in Samburu bandit attack: police

 Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 5 – Security has been beefed up in Samburu following a bandit attack on Wednesday that left at least 14 people...

5 days ago