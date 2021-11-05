Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chris Okemo (right) served as Energy Minister between 1999 and 2001 before he was moved to the Finance docket where he served between 2001 and 2003. Samuel Gichuru (left) served as the managing director of KPLC between 1983 and 2003/FILE

Top stories

Supreme Court okays extradition of Okemo, Gichuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 5 – Former Finance Minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power Managing Director Samuel Gichuru have lost a bid to block their extradition to New Jersey island to face justice.

Supreme Court judges overturned the judgement of the Court of Appeal which stopped the extradition proceedings before the Chief Magistrate’s court.

The judges, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Mohammed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndungu and William Ouko and Smoking Wanjala say the Director of Public Prosecutions rightly commenced the extradition proceedings before the Magistrate’s court.

They disallowed the judgment of the Court of Appeal which held that its the Attorney General who ought to have commenced the extradition proceedings

They said the extradition proceedings are criminal in nature which ought to start with a criminal investigation and not through the AG.

They pointed out that the proceedings before the Magistrate’s Court which had been triggered by the authority to proceed issued on in July 2011 by the DPP to continue forthwith and on a priority basis.

The Court of Appeal judges had in March 2018 declared invalid the extradition proceedings initiated by the DPP against the two.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia may lack electricity or cooking energy by 2030: research

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – New research has highlighted a chronic lack of finance that will leave billions of people in Sub-Saharan Africa and...

October 17, 2021

Kenya

Kenya Power set for major overhaul to cut power costs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has announced plans to overhaul the energy sector as part of government measures to lower...

October 3, 2021

World

Canada court to weigh extraditing fashion exec accused in US of sex crimes

Montreal, Canada, Oct 1 – Fashion executive Peter Nygard, wanted in the United States for alleged sex crimes, is to appear in a Canadian...

October 1, 2021

Kenya

KPLC directed to undertake forensic audit on system losses from heavy fuel costs

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 29 – Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has been directed to undertake forensic audit on system losses from heavy fuel...

September 29, 2021