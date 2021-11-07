Connect with us

Speaker Justin Muturi was crowned Mt Kenya Spokesman on May 22, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi gets support of Western Kenya DP members for his presidential bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Democratic Party members in Western Kenya have resolved to market National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s presidential bid.

The party officials drawn from the counties in the region converged in Kisumu on Sunday, to rally their support to Muturi.

Charles Omutanyi, Kakamega County DP chairman says they are set and will rally behind Muturi to save the country from the skyrocketing debts.

Omutanyi says tribalism is rife in the country and the candidature of Muturi under DP will neutralize the vice since the party “enjoys massive support across the country.”

The party members say DP produced the third president of the country, when former President Mwai Kibaki was elected in 2002 and they are ready to give Kenyans the firth president.

“We are very happy when DP gave Kenyans a president way back in 2002, a president who delivered and stabilized the economy of the country,” said Omutanyi.

He says DP branches in the counties are open and working round the clock to deliver the presidency of JB Muturi.

Those in the race so far include Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party leader Kaonzo Musyoka, KANU’s Gideon Moi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Others are Governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos) Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang’a), businessman Jimi Wanjigi among others.

Omutanyi says the track record of Speaker Muturi speaks for itself and that is a plus to his presidential bid.

“This is a man of integrity; he has no mark of corruption. He can liberate this nation and spur economic growth,” he said.

He rallied aspirants in every position to make an attempt of being party members to be able to use DP ticket in the coming polls in 2022.

Richard Magulo, the deputy national organizing secretary program in the party, says Muturi deserves the support of every Kenyan owing to his leadership style.

Magulo says the entry of Muturi into DP will propel the party to greater heights after a lull in the past years.

“Our party is now awake and we are determined to produce the fifth president,” he said.

The party officials in the region say Muturi has the credentials that qualify him to carry the ideals of the founders of the party.

