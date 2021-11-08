Sonko loses bid to stop swearing in of Kananu as Nairobi Governor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 8 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has lost a bid seeking to stop the swearing in of Deputy Governor Anne Kananu as the new city boss.

The Supreme Court struck out his appeal that sought to stop the swearing in of Kananu.

The five-judge bench stated it “lacks jurisdiction to entertain the application”.

The Apex Court further noted that Sonko’s application was premature and in the absence of the judgement by the Court of Appeal it does not meet the threshold as per the constitution.

Sonko wanted the Supreme Court to prohibit the swearing-in of Kananu as Nairobi Governor pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

The Appellate Court had last month dismissed Sonko’s appeal of the High Court decision giving a. go ahead for his removal from office in December 2020 forcing him to move to the Supreme Court.

Developing story….