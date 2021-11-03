So what next after Waiguru’s defection to Ruto’s UDA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Perhaps it is just our politics or maybe the drama that never ceases among the political star players. Like in the ancient Greek drama, the bigger the political clout the more serious the drama and it does appear that between now and before the August 2022 elections we are going to need a lot of popcorns. For students of film and classical tragicomedies, that part of the script before the climax, the supreme ordeal, is something that the top presidential candidates are going to experience. But for now it is a question of what next after Governor Anne Waiguru’s ‘big move.’

Well, it will take a major political tide to beat the Hustler nation’s capture of Governor Ann Waiguru. It is a big coup and it will take something big to beat the impact and it will get worse for the hustler’s competitors if another big name crosses over. Well, a lot of people are talking about it and dismissing it as inconsequential, but the truth of the matter is that whereas the Governor has probably moved from a problematic situation to a potentially worse space, the chief hustler has gained big time. Politics is a game of perception and it is not about the baggage that the Azimio la Umoja has shed, but the perception that the chief hustler has won one of the star players of the Azimio la Umoja team.

I mean, Governor Ann Waiguru has been the face of BBI and Azimio la Umoja. She was very conspicuous at the Nakuru launch of this refreshing dream of a united Kenya and probably was symbolic with the slogan inawezekana. Folks from Baba’s tradition support base might not lose that belief that Baba is insurmountable just yet, but more exodus to the hustler nation will probably make Waiguru’s move more significant because it will then create some sort of a wave that might be detrimental to the Azimio la Umoja.

Interestingly, just the other day the hustler nation was baying for the Governor’s blood. One vocal senator was frothing, singing blasphemous songs and screaming horse claiming that if Governor Waiguru is not charged in a court of law then stealing public money and corruption should be legalised. These past experiences explain the low key reception and why the hustler nation is fairly muted despite such a big capture. The good Governor should be worried, not because of the low key reception, but of the fact that it is probably just a matter of time before infightings, hierarchy and power struggles emerge. An implosion would not be shocking. Some lieutenants and file and rank in the hustler nation, who have had unsavory words in their attacks on governor in the past might swallow their words without constipation, but when the power struggles ensue there is a high likelihood that friendly fire from within will evoke past positions on corruption.

Memes will be flying and I see Kenyans getting subjected to all sorts of negative political advertising and I can bet a citizen driven campaign reminding us how the hustler manifesto will legalise corruption.

But at the end of the day the drama of laundromat, legalization of corruption and catwalk lay it bare that justice is perpetual and political correctness is expedient and transient. You see, when allegations of corruption are politicised, any politician can easily survive because political clout and not criminal culpability is what will be in contention. Often times in such instances political formations will take sides and push for that which will accumulate them more capital while annihilating their rivals. The survivor might survive but it doesn’t mean that the wheels of justice will grind to a halt. No way. Justice is perpetual. The good governor won the political fight, but from then on sleuths have been on the prowl because the justice system is not dependent on political expediency.

Allegations levelled against her are fairly apolitical and if investigators are convinced that there is a case, then whether she cries politics or not, evidence adduced in courts will be the basis for the final verdict. What we may need to question is the timing because there is politics in there. Did the Governor defect to the hustler nation because she realised that the sleuths were narrowing down on her or is it a case of sleuths coming down on her because of her defection? How swift could that be that she defects on Tuesday and on Wednesday they have detailed data on alleged embezzlement of public funds?

We may not even know the truth, but I guess Kenyans don’t care, if she is found to have a case we will all want justice to be done. If anything we are used to politicians complaining of being targeted by some powerful state forces and I suppose the question is, if they know they are easy targets then why give the state a reason to target you if you know embezzlement of funds or such entanglement would make you an easy target? It is about time politicians learnt that justice is perpetual and power is transient. Power will come and go, but those in power will be accountable for what they do with the power given by the citizenry.

The author is a PhD Candidate in Media Studies and Political communication.