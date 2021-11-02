Sakaja vows to go for Nairobi’s Governorship in 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has declared his interest to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat in next year’s general election maintaining that he will not step down in favour of any other candidate.

In 2017, Sakaja had also declared interest in the seat but stepped down in support of the former Nairobi County boss Mike Sonko.

Speaking exclusively to Capital FM News on Tuesday, the first-time senator and a former Nominated Member of the National Assembly said his track record speaks for itself exuding confidence that Nairobi residents will vote for him.

“There are two types of leaders. Those who want to lead and those who the people want to lead them. I have been on a political journey not just for positions but for what I believe we can achieve as a city. Switching to senator did not change my dreams for this city or my vision for a working capital that is global hub. I still have those dreams,” Sakaja said.

“I have been listening to a lot of people of the people who even then were not in support but now say we think we need somebody like you who has been in this city and has seen all these levels of leadership, knows the entire city and so this is the direction I am heading to; to serve the people of Nairobi in the position of governor with a proper vision of what we want to achieve in the next 10 years,” he added.

Sakaja reiterated that serving as the Capital City’s senator has given him an opportunity to legislate and pass laws which have been beneficial to the county and it is now time for him to implement them.

“You trust somebody with something small and see what they are able to do with it. In the last two terms I have been in parliament. I have been rated the best performing Senator by Mzalendo in terms if interventions, I have the highest number of Bills and legislation in both Houses that is why I was honored by the President with the Chief of Burning Spear,” the lawmaker often referred to as Super Senator said.

He further boasted of being able to champion for more funds for the counties saying when he became the Senator, Nairobi County was receiving Sh15 billion from shareable equitable revenue, a figure that had since risen to Sh19 billion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“So in terms of legislation, I doubt there is a colleague who can hold a candle and now beyond legislation, what I want to be able to focus on, is implementation,” he said.

Key city functions were currently being executed by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) under Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi after embattled former governor Sonko signed a transfer of mandate to the national government in the period leading to his impeachment in December 2020.

Ann Kananu, a candidate he had once preferred to deputize him, took over as the city Acting Governor.