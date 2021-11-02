Sakaja: NMS term should be extended to August 2022 and incorporated into next Nairobi County Govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2- Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja now says that the term of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) should be extended until the 2022 General Election and wants it absorbed in the next County Government.

Speaking exclusively to Capital FM, Sakaja said the establishment of the NMS was necessary given the situation the County was in that time but continuity planning should be in place to hand over the key functions to the next administration.

“You cannot have the current Acting Governor trying to now start doing a handover when the term lapses in March. But between now and the next General Election, NMS must prepare to handover because the next administration that comes in must take full charge of the key functions including those that are within NMS,” Sakaja said.

He however, proposed that NMS can also be maintained as a department within the County government so as to continue implementing some of its structures that that are ongoing and are beneficial to the public.

“NMS came in to give us first aid as Nairobi. What is needful now is proper, radical surgery of the system and operations of the city. At least the city is alive and things are not on halt as they were and that is why you need the next administration to take charge and to take the best of both worlds,” said Sakaja.

Key city functions including health, transport, public works and planning are currently being executed by NMS under Lieutenant General Mohamed Badi after embattled former governor Mike Sonko signed a transfer of mandate to the national government in the period leading to his impeachment in December 2020.

On February 25, 2020, Sonko handed over the functions of the County to the National Government, pursuant to Article 187 of the Constitution.

According to the Constitution, a function or power of government at one level may be transferred to a government at the other level by agreement between the governments if:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(a) The function or power would be more effectively performed or exercised by the receiving government; and (b) the transfer of the function or power is not prohibited by the legislation under which it is to be performed or exercised.

Sakaja has already declared his interest to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat in next year’s General Election maintaining that he will not step down in favour of any other candidate.

In 2017, Sakaja had also declared interest in the seat but stepped down in support of Sonko who won the seat under a Jubilee party ticket.

The first-time Senator and a former Nominated Member of the National Assembly said his track record speaks for itself exuding confidence that Nairobi residents will vote for him.

“There are two types of leaders. Those who want to lead and those who the people want to lead them. I have been on a political journey not just for positions but for what I believe we can achieve as a city. Switching to Senator did not change my dreams for this city or my vision for a working capital that is a global hub. I still have those dreams,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja reiterated that serving as the Capital City’s Senator had given him an opportunity to legislate and pass laws which have been beneficial to the county and it is now time for him to implement them.

“You trust somebody with something small and see what they are able to do with it. In the last two terms I have been in Parliament. I have been rated the best performing Senator by Mzalendo in terms if interventions, I have the highest number of Bills and legislation in both Houses that is why I was honoured by the President with the Chief of Burning Spear,” the lawmaker often referred to as Super Senator said.